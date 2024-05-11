29-year-old heel is officially Cody Rhodes' WWE title challenger at King & Queen of The Ring 2024

Cody Rhodes opened the show on WWE SmackDown, introduced by General Manager Nick Aldis. The agenda was to announce Cody's Undisputed WWE Title challenger, and things escalated swiftly thereon.

29-year-old United States Champion Logan Paul is the man who will face Cody Rhodes at King & Queen of The Ring 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Nick Aldis made the introduction and the challenger was revealed to be Logan Paul.

The two then went on to have a heated verbal exchange, although it wasn't specified as to whether the United States Title would be on the line:

It certainly was teased though, with Cody stating that winning the US Title would make him a Grand Slam Champion. What we do know for sure is that the Undisputed WWE Title is on the line at the upcoming premium live event.

This will be the second time since November 2022 that Logan Paul challenges for that title. Just a couple of matches into his career, he received a shot against Roman Reigns.

As for the Cody-Logan dynamic, The American Nightmare gave him his flowers and didn't call him an outsider like Roman did, but acknowledged the fact that he cheats in matches to pick up wins.

One thing is certain: It's going to be another explosive title defense for Cody Rhodes at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

