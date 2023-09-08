29-year-old RAW star gets hit with CM Punk chants from Indian crowd at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

CM Punk has been embroiled in a lot of controversy lately, but that hasn't stopped WWE fans chanting his name - even across the world in India. At the WWE Superstar Spectacle event, a 29-year-old RAW star was hit with chants for the former AEW Champion during their match,

The Superstar Spectacle event saw a slight change of plans, with veteran Natalya facing 29-year-old RAW star Zoey Stark in a #1 contender's match. The winner would go on to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Various accounts from fans in the arena, as well as our fellow Sportskeeda Wrestling colleagues, confirmed that the crowd hit Zoey Stark and Natalya with CM Punk chants.

This isn't anything new, with WWE crowds chanting for CM Punk before. However, it goes to show the impact that Punk has on the wrestling world, even well beyond the borders of the United States of America.

Punk, as you may know, has been in the midst of controversy after getting released by AEW - a decision that President Tony Khan confirmed was his and nobody else's.

There are already calls from fans for Punk to return to WWE after nearly a decade away. Given his recent track record in AEW, there may be a lot of consideration before an offer is potentially made.

