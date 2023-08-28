29-year-old sends bold message to Becky Lynch ahead of their WWE RAW showdown

Becky Lynch received a strong statement ahead of her Falls Count Anywhere match against Zoey Stark on WWE Raw.

Lynch will face off against Stark this Monday inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It's part of her long-standing feud with Trish Stratus, whom she will battle in a Steel Cage Match at Payback.

Stark has been helping Stratus on a regular basis, acting as the WWE Hall of Famer's protege. She recently took to Twitter to send a message to The Man ahead of her match this Monday.

"Seems fitting this week to say @BeckyLynchWWE you want some, come get some! See you tomorrow night @trishstratuscom #wweraw #starkattack," Stark wrote.

Expand Tweet

Using John Cena's old adage should fire up everyone ahead of the Falls Count Anywhere match. However, it remains to be seen if Trish Stratus will help Zoey Stark in her match against Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch on what hurts the most in her feud with Trish Stratus

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump , Becky Lynch explained that it never bothered her that Trish Stratus betrayed and attacked her.

However, Lynch was hurt when Stratus brought up her daughter Roux and her husband Seth Rollins during a promo.

"She can say that she's the GOAT," Lynch said. "Obviously, that's not true. She can call me whatever she wants. It doesn't affect me. But when you go out there and you talk about my daughter, you talk about my family, then you're talking about the only thing that really matters to me in this world." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Lynch's feud with Stratus has lasted almost five months. However, it's set to culminate in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Who do you think will win the Steel Cage match at Payback? Share your answers in the comments section below.