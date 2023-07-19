29-year-old sends message to Maxxine Dupri after putting her through a table on WWE RAW 

This week's WWE RAW featured a Vikings Rules Match between Alpha Academy and the Viking Raiders. During the bout, Valhalla got involved and put Maxxine Dupri through a table. The 29-year-old star recently sent out a bold message to Dupri.

The Viking Raiders defeated the Alpha Academy in a Vikings Rules match. The bout was extremely entertaining and was well received by fans on social media and those in the live audience.

This was the Stamford-Based promotion's second-ever Vikings Rules match. The first was when the Viking Raiders defeated the New Day on an episode of WWE SmackDown last year. The second certainly didn't disappoint.

During the match, Chad Gable finally allowed Maxxine Dupri to wear the Alpha Academy jacket, signaling that she had 'graduated' from his academy. However, Valhalla ruined the moment by lifting Dupri off the ground and slamming her through a table.

After the bout, Valhalla took to Twitter to explain her actions in the match.

"If I can't have the jacket... no one can," she tweeted.

You can check out Valhalla's tweet here:

Ivar sends out a dominant message following WWE RAW victory

Valhalla was not the only member of the Viking Raiders to take to social media after their impressive win on WWE RAW. Ivar took to Instagram to send a dominant message.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions have been trading wins with the Alpha Academy for weeks now. After the war between the two teams on Monday, the feud might have finally reached its conclusion.

A memorable moment in the match was the 300-pound Ivar hitting Otis with a moonsault from the top rope. On Instagram, the big man posted a photo of the impressive visual and a dominant message.

"By Land, By sea, . . .BY AIR!" Ivar wrote.

It looks like the Viking Raider's beef with the Alpha Academy has finally been settled. It's possible that fans could see the big-man duo move on to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

