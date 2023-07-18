29-year-old sends six-word message ahead of major title match on WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and the show will feature a massive title contest. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green will look to cut short the fresh reign of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

On the July 3 episode of WWE RAW, Deville and Green won the tag team Gauntlet match to become number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Ahead of the show, Sonya Deville has assured that new Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned:

"There is only one right answer," Deville wrote on her social media handle.

If they manage to score a victory, it will mark both Deville and Green's first title win in WWE. While the latter was rehired and made her return to the Stamford-based promotion in January 2023, Sonya Deville has been signed with the company since 2015.

What Sonya Deville had to say regarding winning championships in WWE

Despite having worked for WWE for eight years and counting, Sonya Deville was never booked to win a title.

Speaking to Maria Menounos, the 29-year-old revealed that she takes pride in staying relevant and busy without being a champion:

"As much as I want a championship, and that’s something that I will do before I am done here, I take pride in the fact that I stay booked and busy and relevant and trending without a championship, which I think there’s something to say about that, too," Deville said. [H/T: Fightful]

In MMA, Sonya Deville has a 2-1 win-loss record, having competed in three fights. During the same interview, she commented about her days before signing with WWE:

"In MMA, they used to call me the comeback kid because I would always have a little bit of a slow start in tournaments and in fights, and then I would prevail in the end, someway, somehow. I think that translates to my life in general, I might be a slow start, I take be a longer path or a different path, but I think in the end, I’ll always prevail, and that’s the confidence I have with my life and in the universe," Deville said.

The young star's most notable storyline was during her association with former WWE star Mandy Rose. A former writer revealed not long ago that the duo was originally slated to be part of a massive world title match at WrestleMania 35. Check it out here.

Do you believe Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green have a shot at cutting short Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's fresh reign as Women's Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here