29-year-old star abruptly canceled major WWE title match following injury, reveals Shawn Michaels

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently revealed that it was the 29-year-old star who pulled the plug on his major WWE title match due to a legitimate injury.

The star in question is Wes Lee, a former NXT North American Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He was slated to take on Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at the Deadline Premium Live Event this Saturday.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old star, he announced on this week's NXT that he will be out of in-ring competition for almost eight to twelve months due to a legit injury.

During the NXT Deadline Media Call, the Hall of Famer provided insights on The Kardiak Kid being pulled out of the North American Championship bout at the last minute.

Shawn Michaels shared that WWE didn't know the depth of the star's injury and that Wes Lee made the final call on his last-minute medical cancelation for NXT Deadline.

As of now, Dirty Dom is scheduled to face Dragon Lee for the North American Title, as announced by Dom's legendary father, Rey Mysterio. Only time will tell if the 28-year-old dethrone Dominik Mysterio for the title at Deadline.

