29-year-old star credits The Undertaker and two other WWE Superstars for helping him in his career

29-year-old star Omos, recently stated that The Undertaker and two other WWE Superstars have helped him in his career.

Omos has had a great WWE career so far. During the course of his time in the company, he won the tag titles with AJ Styles and was involved in some notable feuds with the likes of Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

The fact that Omos keeps finding himself paired with some of the biggest names in the business shows the level of faith WWE has in him. Omos has also had a handful of WWE stars help him in his career.

This year at WrestleMania 39, Omos had the biggest match of his life against Brock Lesnar. According to his recent interview with Daily Mail, it was The Undertaker who helped him prepare for the match against the Beast Incarnate. He even stated the The Phenom has become his special advisor.

"He has become a voice in my mind," he said. "When I'm wrestling, I think, what would Undertaker do, what would he say? I get told what to do on TV and I'm processing it with what The Undertaker told me. Would he do this? He said to do it this way. He has become my special advisory." [H/T Daily Mail]

WWE Superstar Omos also credited Bobby Lashley and MVP for mentoring

It was just not just Taker who had lent a helping hand to Omos. During the same interview, Omos revealed that he learned a lot from Bobby Lashley who was instrumental in helping him prepare for Lesnar.

"I learnt a lot," he recalled. "Before this Mania, I told Bobby thank you. Brock is very intense. If I hadn't worked with Bobby, I don't think I'd have been prepared as a worker to face Brock. So me wrestling him got me prepared. That's not possible without the work I put in with Bobby Lashley."

Omos also mentioned how MVP has been a big brother to him and has helped him in his development.

"With MVP, we ride together," he shared. "It's like a big brother little brother relationship. He has helped me a lot, he doesn't hold his tongue, he tells you how he feels about everything. He's a terrible liar. If I ask if I'm good, he gives me feedback and has been a lot of help in my development as well." [H/T Daily Mail]

Although Omos hasn't been a regular fixture on television, it looks like WWE believes he has what it takes to be a top star.

What do you make of Omos' career? Sound off in the comments section.

