29-year-old star, who was drafted last year and never appeared on RAW, breaks silence following WWE Draft 2024

WWE Draft 2024 has concluded, and superstars have been assigned their brands heading into the new season. Today, a 29-year-old star who was drafted to Monday Night RAW last year broke his silence after getting drafted to the same brand.

Odyssey Jones has been absent from WWE's main roster, as the star never made his debut on Monday Night RAW despite his previous call-up. The star was drafted to the red brand during last year's event from NXT. However, he never made an appearance on the main roster and only worked several live events in the promotion.

Today, the star was drafted to Monday Night RAW for the second time during the event's final night. Later, Odyssey Jones broke his silence on Instagram and spoke about the event and his eventual appearance for the red brand. Check it out:

"ONM Back to Monday Night RAW."

Odyssey Jones is excited to return to the red brand!

The star has been working on live events for a while. However, it's strange that the promotion hasn't given the 29-year-old a debut match on either brand after last year's event.

Several stars from NXT received their main roster call-ups during WWE Draft 2024

NXT has been thriving with new stars on the brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. However, the superstars of tomorrow do end up moving to WWE's main roster after their time is up with the developmental brand.

During the event's second night on Monday Night RAW, Ilja Dragunov, Dijak, and Lyra Valkyria received their main roster call-ups to the red brand. Later, Blair Davenport also received her call-up as she moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

During the event's first night on the blue brand, Kiana James was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes got called up to Friday Night SmackDown and lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event.

The Draft's full effect will take place after Backlash 2024 in France. Superstars will appear on both brands, leading up to Backlash. It will be interesting to see which stars will win big during the event.

