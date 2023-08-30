29-year-old star picks up first win on WWE show in 560 days

WWE Superstar Pete 'BUTCH' Dunne defeated Charlie Dempsey on the latest episode of NXT.

WWE earlier announced that the NXT Global Heritage Invitational will be taking place over the next four weeks. The winner of the tournament will earn an opportunity at the NXT Heritage Cup Championship against Naom Dar. The Group A encounter between Butch and Dempsey was scheduled to take place this week.

This was Butch's first appearance in NXT since October last year. The match featured back-and-forth action as both men wanted to score some much-needed points at the start of the tournament.

In the closing stages of the bout, both men were on the top rope. Dempsey wanted to execute the Dragon Superplex, but Butch managed to land on his feet. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was able to put Dempsey away after executing the Bitter End to secure the win.

Butch scored two important points ahead of his upcoming matches in Group A against Tyler Bate and Axiom. This was Butch's first win on WWE NXT in 560 days. His last win was against Tony D'Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match at NXT Vengeance last year.

It will be interesting to see if the Brawling Brutes member is able to make it out of the group.

