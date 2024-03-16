29-year-old star reacts to his name being chanted at The Rock during SmackDown

A popular WWE star just reacted to his name being chanted during The Rock's promo on SmackDown.

Trick Williams' stock has risen to great heights in the past year. He has become one of the most popular stars in NXT. Whenever he shows up, fans chant his name. His popularity just keeps rising every week.

Trick Williams' popularity spilled over on SmackDown tonight. The Rock was present to host his famous concert. He started off by singing a couple of songs mocking Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Brahma Bull didn't hold back as he took some shots at Cody's fanbase as well.

Following the promo, The Great One pulled out a belt and said he was going to whoop Cody Rhodes, which prompted the fans to chant "whoop that Trick." This is also what the fans chant every time Trick Williams makes his way to the ring.

Trick Williams took to social media to react to the fans chanting his name during The Great One's promo on SmackDown.

"S/o to Memphis . Iykyk And @ALKaponeMemphis"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The Rock will be seen in tag team action on night one of WrestleMania 40 when he teams with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania? Sound off!

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion