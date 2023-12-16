29-year-old star sends three-word message to Carmelo Hayes following his first match on WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes made his WWE SmackDown in-ring debut this week as a competitor in the United States Championship tournament. After the match, his best friend Trick Williams sent him a three-word message.

The former NXT Champion collided with Grayson Waller in the sem-final, and he won the bout via pinfall after hitting his Nothing But Net finishing move. He is scheduled to face Kevin Owens in next week's episode, and if he wins, he'll take on Bobby Lashley or Santos Escobar in the finals. The winner of that match will challenge Logan Paul for the coveted title.

After Carmelo Hayes' victory on SmackDown, Trick Williams took to X to send him a message. He was happy that his friend emerged victorious in his debut match on the blue brand.

"That’s my dawg #HIM," wrote Williams.

Trick and Melo are part of NXT, and they've been a duo for a long time. However, many people still believe that Hayes was the one who attacked Williams backstage on NXT. The real culprit hasn't been revealed yet.

