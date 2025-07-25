  • home icon
29-year-old star shares heartfelt message on second anniversary of her WWE in-ring debut

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:41 GMT
The WWE star wrestled her first televised match two years ago
The WWE star wrestled her first televised match two years ago [Picture credits WWE.com (left) and star's Instagram account (right)]

A WWE star shared a heartfelt message marking the second anniversary of her in-ring debut. She has yet to wrestle her first match on the promotion's main roster.

NXT star Karmen Petrovic signed with the Stamford-based promotion in November 2022 as a part of the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class. After wrestling at multiple house shows, she made her on-screen debut on July 25, 2023, facing Ivy Nile on NXT Level Up. However, the show aired later that week on July 28.

The 29-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional message marking two years of her debut match. She reminisced about how she felt when she stepped inside the squared circle for the first time. Petrovic added that she remembered the day like it was just yesterday, and was excited about her future.

"2YRS OF #SHINGSHING ACTION 🖤🗡️ today marks 2 years since i stepped into the ring for the first time & made my professional wrestling debut 🤩 i remember the day like it was yesterday.. nothing felt better than standing under those lights, hearing the fans, & knowing this is where i belong 🫶🏼 thank you for an incredible journey so far.. i can’t wait to see what year 3 brings ‼️🔥⏳🗡️," she wrote.
You can check out her Instagram post below:

The Canadian star lost the bout and had to wait for nearly three months for her first televised WWE win, where she defeated Jaida Parker in the first round of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Petrovic lost to the eventual winner, Lola Vice, in the next round.

Popular WWE star was banned from the arena after interfering in Karmen Petrovic's recent match

In her most recent in-ring appearance, Karmen Petrovic challenged Kali Armstrong for the WWE Evolve Women's Title. However, the bout that took place on the July 15 edition of NXT ended in a no-contest after the popular Jordynne Grace attacked the two stars.

The Juggernaut also took out the NXT Assistant General Managers, Robert Stone, and Stevie Turner, while they tried to calm her down. As a result, the General Manager of the developmental brand Ava banned Jordynne Grace from the arena for the following week's edition of the black and silver brand.

However, that did not stop the former TNA Knockouts World Champion from showing up at the iconic 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, during the show. She attempted to attack Blake Monroe after the latter's match against Wren Sinclair. However, the former AEW star hit Grace with a Butterfly DDT onto a steel chair instead.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
