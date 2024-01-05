29-year-old star sheds light on unexpected WWE exit 

A former WWE star has shared her candid take on her departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is McKenzie Mitchell, who was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2023. She was a backstage interviewer on the NXT brand. Meanwhile, her real-life partner, Vic Joseph, is still signed with the company and serves as the lead commentator on the developmental brand.

In a recent chat with Scott Fishman of SEScoops, Mitchell shared that her release from WWE was a hard pill to swallow since it was "unexpected."

The 29-year-old female star noted that she was let go during the holiday season, which was even more awful. However, spending time with her friends, family, husband, and kids was a bonus for her.

"For me, it was not expected. I didn’t expect it was going to happen, but I was able to take the news and take what happened and move forward. It was unfortunate that it happened during the holidays but also a blessing as well because I was able to spend time with my family, my friends, my husband, and my kids. All of that. It has been nice to decompress at the end of the year," she said. (H/T SEScoops)

She has vouched to hit the restart button heading into 2024 and leave things behind that were really hard last year.

McKenzie Mitchell received a message from Becky Lynch after her WWE release

During the same conversation, the former NXT backstage interviewer revealed that she received a kind message from Becky Lynch.

According to Mitchell, The Man is a veteran of the sport and has been a torchbearer for the women's division of the wrestling industry. Hence, a heartfelt message from the former WWE RAW Women's Champion meant everything to McKenzie Mitchell.

"Becky Lynch texted me a really nice message. She is so well-respected, obviously, as a top competitor in the women’s division and the world. It was awesome to hear her kind words. It meant so much," she added. (H/T SEScoops)

The 29-year-old star is eager to start her upcoming venture that involves wrestling, and she revealed the details about it during the same interview.

