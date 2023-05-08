29-year-old star shows off injuries suffered during WWE Backlash

A 29-year-old superstar has shown off his injuries following an epic battle last night at WWE Backlash.

Last night's premium live event aired live from Puerto Rico in front of an incredibly lively crowd. The show featured two main events, Bad Bunny battled Damian Priest in a Street Fight, and Cody Rhodes squared off against Brock Lesnar in the final bout. The American Nightmare defeated The Beast by countering the Kimura Lock into a roll-up. Bad Bunny picked up an impressive victory over The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

The popular musician once again proved that he's a megastar with an incredible reaction from the crowd and proved that he belongs in the ring. He put Damian Priest away with a Canadian Destroyer but suffered a ton of punishment throughout the match.

Bunny recently took to Instagram after the premium live event to show off his battle wounds after the Street Fight at Backlash, and you can check that out by clicking here.

Triple H and Bad Bunny shared a heartfelt moment at WWE Backlash

WWE uploaded a video of Chief Content Officer Triple H and Bad Bunny sharing a moment backstage following his victory at Backlash.

The musician's rivalry against The Judgment Day began at WrestleMania 39 when he interfered in the match between Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio. Dom attempted to use a chain as a weapon, but Bad Bunny hopped over the barricade and ripped it away. The Master of 619 then capitalized on the distraction and defeated his son on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the RAW following WrestleMania 39, Damian got his revenge and slammed the recording artist through the commentary table. However, Bad Bunny got the last laugh and defeated The Archer of Infamy last night at Backlash. Triple H can be seen congratulating the former 24/7 Champion in the video below.

Backlash was a successful show, but the company already has another premium live event to plan for in less than three weeks. It will be interesting to see if there is any celebrity involvement at WWE Night of Champions in the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

