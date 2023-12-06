29-year-old wins first match in 356 days on WWE show

A 29-year-old won her first singles match in 356 days on a WWE TV show.

Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Fallon Henley competed in a Last Chance match tonight on WWE NXT. The winner of the match would be the final superstar to qualify for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge this Saturday night at NXT Deadline. Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, and Kelani Jordan have already qualified for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge this weekend. The winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge will earn an NXT Women's Championship opportunity against Lyra Valkyria.

Hail rolled up Perez early, but the former NXT Women's Champion kicked out at two. Roxanne Perez climbed to the top rope but Kiana James shoved her off of the top turnbuckle and to the floor. The action spilled outside of the ring, and Hail took out Perez with a dive through the ropes.

When NXT returned from a commercial break, Perez and James went crashing through the announce table outside the ring. Fallon Henley then hit Thea Hail with her finisher to win the match. Henley has now qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge match this Saturday at NXT Deadline. It was Fallon Henley's first singles match victory on NXT TV since December 14, 2022. She defeated Kiana James in a singles match last year. Henley has won several singles matches on NXT LVL Up, but this is her first singles victory on NXT TV this year.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 will take place this Saturday at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It will be interesting to see which superstar earns an NXT Women's Championship match this Saturday at Deadline.

