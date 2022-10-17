29-year-old wrestler wants to be like Brock Lesnar; compares himself to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Brock Lesnar's immense impact on the wrestling world via his career in the UFC and WWE has inspired several young wrestlers in the past. NJPW wrestler Clark Connors recently expressed his wish to become the next Brock Lesnar in the company's junior division.

While Connors may aspire to be the next Lesnar, he may have to stick to the junior division. Compared to Lesnar's 6 feet 3 inches, Connors stands at 5 feet 6 inches. However, his wrestling career is off to a promising start. After debuting in 2017, he won the 2020 Lion's Break Crown in NJPW.

During a recent interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, Connors spoke about his goals in the NJPW Juniors division. He said that there were a couple of wrestlers that he modeled himself after and named Brock Lesnar as one of them. He also talked about Goldberg and Bobby Lashley and how these superstars didn't need to wrestle for long and just put their points across in short matches.

"I think a lot of the wrestlers I model myself after, like I always say my goal is to be the Brock Lesnar of the junior division, you know? Throw people around, get stuff done. Goldberg, Lashley — like all these guys who are hard hitters, they wrestle these short matches, but they don’t need to [go long]. You just beat someone’s a**, you gotta get it done as quickly as possible.” [H/T 411Mania]

The aspirant "Brock Lesnar" of NJPW's junior division, Clark Connors, also spoke about the market in the UK

Connors spoke about the wrestling market in the UK and connected the Japanese and British wrestling scenes.

He stated while the fans were extremely far from each other, they had an appreciation for a similar type of product.

"I think New Japan, for some reason there’s that connection between British wrestling and Japanese wrestling. I think there’s just a certain — which is funny because the fans couldn’t be farther from each other in terms of just how they like to cheer. But yeah, I think it’s still a ‘good wrestling is good wrestling’ [thing], I think there’s an appreciation for that." [H/T 411Mania]

It remains to be seen if NJPW can establish themselves firmly in the UK, as it appears that they have aspirations towards that direction.

Do you think anyone can become the "next Brock Lesnar?" Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

