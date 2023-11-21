29-year-old WWE star invades The Judgment Day's club house; sends a message ahead of Survivor Series

WWE Superstars Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler invaded The Judgment Day's clubhouse during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Stark became the rightful challenger to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship by winning the number one contender's Battle Royal a few weeks back.

This week's show of the red brand saw Ripley and Dominik Mysterio entering the clubhouse, only to be greeted by the surprise presence of Stark and Baszler seated inside. Stark confronted Ripley, cautioning her that she was focusing on everything, but what truly mattered was the Women's World Championship. Stark asserted that the title was coming to her at Survivor Series 2023. In response, Ripley was impressed by her challenger's intentions but promised to deliver a beating to her at the premium live event. Stark welcomed the challenge, eagerly urging Ripley to bring it on.

This encounter will be the first time both women will be facing each other in singles competition. It will be interesting to see if Stark can dethrone The Judgment Day's Eradicator at Survivor Series 2023. The big WWE premium live event is set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago this week.

