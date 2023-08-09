29-year-old WWE star provides an update following recent surgery

WWE came out of Detroit with a very successful SummerSlam Premium Live Event. However, more stars have joined the injured list over the past two months, including one-half of the women's tag team champion, Sonya Deville. She recently provided an update following her ACL surgery.

Earlier this year, the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after Mami took out Rodriguez before the match. Lately, the duo has grown on the audience on Monday Night RAW before they even won the titles.

After SummerSlam, it was revealed that Sonya Deville will go on a hiatus due to the torn ACL, and she's expected to miss at least six to nine months of in-ring action. Today, Deville posted an update via her social media account following a successful surgery. Check it out:

"Day One Post Op Update. 💉🦿Surgery went great 🔥AND I am still Champ Sonya🔥"

WWE is yet to decide on the Women's Tag Team Championships

Last year, Triple H brought back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after months of absence from the main roster. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the titles only to lose to Damage CTRL in less than two weeks.

The team of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai won the titles and had two reigns with the prestigious titles before the team of Becky Lynch and Lita won it on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Unfortunately, the titles and the division are stuck in limbo as they were relinquished twice within a year. It seems that the titles might once again become vacant for the third time in the year.

As of now, WWE has not addressed the Women's Tag Team Championships and the plans for the titles after Sonya Deville's injury. Chelsea Green will likely end up relinquishing the titles or have another partner to continue her run.

