29-year-old WWE star reacts after sudden injury during recent match

A WWE star suffered a sudden injury during a recent match. She has now reacted to it.

Fallon Henley has branched out on her own after playing the role of an innocent, sweet cowgirl alongside Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs for a couple of years. After failing to make an impact and receive the opportunities she felt she deserved, the 29-year-old turned heel a few weeks ago.

Since then, she has been vocal about the fact that several NIL athletes just show up in NXT and are being given opportunities she had to work for. She even formed a new faction called Fatal Influence with Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. Tonight on WWE NXT, Jayne and Henley made their tag team debut against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

During the match, Fallon Henley broke her nose and popped it back into place. She managed to pick up the win but was bleeding from the injury.

Following the match, Henley took to social media to react to her gruesome injury earlier in the night.

"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood #WWENXT," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if this new attitude change will finally help her reach the top of the women's division.

