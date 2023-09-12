29-year-old WWE star sends two-word message after forming a new alliance on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Chelsea Green picked a fight with Shayna Baszler and was quickly shown that the latter wasn't the woman to mess with.

The former MMA fighter convincingly defeated Green before Piper Niven targeted her, forcing Zoey Stark to make the save. Last week, Stark and Shayna Baszler faced off, and the youngster earned the respect of The Queen of Spades. It seemed like Baszler and Stark had officially formed an alliance on Monday.

Stark and Baszler didn't exchange words on RAW, but following the show, the 29-year-old took to Twitter to share a message for the former NXT Women's Champion.

"You're welcome," wrote Stark.

Stark's message could mean that she is waiting to be thanked by The Queen of Spades for saving her on RAW.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler could dominate the WWE women's division on RAW

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have proved that they are very similar when it comes to their in-ring style. Hence, if they teamed up, the duo would be a force to be reckoned with in WWE.

Interestingly, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey were Women's Tag Team Champions before plans changed, and Rousey departed the company. The storyline for the MMA duo could have instead been moved over to this new alliance. Baszler and Stark might have a real shot at dominating the division.

The two have already picked up a feud with the current champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. They now have to remain on the same page long enough to claim the championship. A title win would be Stark's first on WWE's main roster after a lengthy stint in NXT.

