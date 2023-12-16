29-year-old WWE star sends a warning to Kevin Owens after competing in his first match on SmackDown

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to advance to the semi-finals of the United States Championship tournament. Another superstar who emerged victorious in their qualifying match and the next person that KO will face is Carmelo Hayes.

The former NXT Champion made his SmackDown in-ring debut during the show, and he defeated Grayson Waller to make it to the semi-finals. He is scheduled to take on the former Universal Champion on next week's episode of the blue brand.

The winner of that match will then face whoever wins between Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar in their semi-final match. The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge Logan Paul for the coveted United States Championship. After Kevin Owens won his match, he was interviewed by Kayla Braxton backstage.

He was then confronted by Carmelo Hayes, who told him that he respects him for what he's done in WWE, but he needs the US Title more than KO does. Hayes added that he's not like Waller or Theory, and sent a warning to Kevin Owens by telling him that he's not going to punch him in the face so easily.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious in their match next week.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes can beat Owens? Sound off in the comments below!

