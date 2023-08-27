29-year-old WWE star set to compete in NXT for the first time in nearly two years

WWE is gearing up for Payback and No Mercy, and superstars from all three brands have feuds and matches heading into their respective premium live events. Today, the company announced that The Brawling Brutes' Butch (aka Pete Dunne) will be heading to the developmental brand to compete.

Earlier this year, Shawn Michaels brought the Heritage Cup from NXT UK to the developmental brand in the United States. Noam Darr, Nathan Frazer, and Tyler Bate are constantly featured in the Heritage Cup matches on the former black-and-gold brand, and fans are liking the new format.

Today, WWE announced more participants for the upcoming Heritage Cup Tournament, and it involves the return of Butch to the developmental brand for the first time in nearly two years.

"🚨 The next two competitors in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational 🚨 In Group A representing England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿:@PeteDunneYxB In Group B representing Australia 🇦🇺: @sixftfiiiiive The NXT Global Heritage Invitational begins THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!"

Expand Tweet

In March 2022, Pete Dunne (aka Butch) had his last match for the developmental brand when he faced then-North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. A few weeks later, he joined The Brawling Brute on Friday Night SmackDown as Butch.

Pete Dunne, aka Butch, is a two-time champion in WWE NXT

In 2017, Pete Dunne became the second-ever United Kingdom Champion after he defeated Tyler Bate. For years, Dunne spent most of his time on the former black-and-gold brand in the United Kingdom.

In 2019, Dunne became a staple of the developmental brand in the United States and formed a team with Matt Riddle. In 2020, The BROserweights became the NXT Tag Team Champions.

However, Dunne lost the title without competing for it due to the ongoing pandemic and travel issues. Later, he returned to the brand and spent a few years before he received his main roster call-up.

In 2022, Butch joined Sheamus' The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown and has been part of the stable ever since. Last night, he and Ridge Holland lost to former RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits.

Do you think Butch will win the Heritage Cup? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?