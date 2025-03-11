29-year-old WWE star was shocked Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock; says his soul is for sale

Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock's proposal at WWE Elimination Chamber to trade his soul for riches and success. However, Logan Paul revealed on RAW that he would happily take the deal.

Ad

AJ Styles was supposed to call out The Maverick, but the latter came out first instead. He said he wanted to beat The Phenomenal One to the punch because he doesn't associate with guys like him. He said he was Logan Paul, and when people hear that name, they think about stars like The Rock and John Cena, names that have transcended sports and entertainment.

Logan, 29, said he was shocked that Cody Rhodes rejected The Final Boss' proposal, an opportunity of a lifetime. He also said it took John Cena 20 years to realize that nice guys finish last. Logan Paul said he's known that since day one and that The Rock should consider his soul for sale.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Maverick went over to Andrew Schulz at ringside and asked him who he came to see on RAW. The comedian said he showed up for the Steel Cage match. He also told Logan Paul that nobody came to see him.

The WWE star attacked Schulz and tried to suplex him in the ring, but AJ Styles came out, and the two wrestlers got into a brawl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback