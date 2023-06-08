29-year-old WWE star teases potential Money in the Bank cash-in on Rhea Ripley

With Money in the Bank less than four weeks away, the SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will soon have an even bigger target on her back.

The winner of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match will have the opportunity to face either the Smackdown or RAW Women's Champion whenever they choose.

One star who has already qualified for the match is Zoey Stark, who recently stated in an interview with Wrestling News that she is keen to go one-on-one with the Australian.

"I want to go toe to toe with Rhea Ripley. That's what I want, you know, so Money in the Bank, she might be my choice." (H/T Wrestling News)

Along with Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch and Zelina Vega have also qualified for the match, with at least three more performers set to join them in the coming weeks. Money in the Bank is set to go down on Saturday, July 1st, at the 02 Arena in London.

Rhea Ripley's title may soon be getting a new look

During the recent WWE Draft, The Nightmare was picked by RAW despite holding the SmackDown Women's title. Subsequently, the RAW champion was drafted to the blue brand.

With both championships currently on the wrong brand, it was recently reported by Xero News that the two titles may soon get rebranded in order to avoid further confusion.

"New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterparts. World Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap. WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap."

Worldwide Wrestling Universe @Wrestle_The_One



Asuka and Rhea Ripley are going to be World Women's Champion and WWE Women's Champion soon, that's why they have not exchanged titles after draft...… WWE is planning to introduce New Women's Championships belts to replace current RAW & SmackDown Women's ChampionshipsAsuka and Rhea Ripley are going to be World Women's Champion and WWE Women's Champion soon, that's why they have not exchanged titles after draft...… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WWE is planning to introduce New Women's Championships belts to replace current RAW & SmackDown Women's Championships 🔥🔥🔥Asuka and Rhea Ripley are going to be World Women's Champion and WWE Women's Champion soon, that's why they have not exchanged titles after draft...… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Lh03rHEZI9

The RAW Women's title recently changed hands at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, as Asuka resorted to underhand tactics to end Bianca Belair's 420-day reign as champion.

Which superstar stands the best chance at dethroning Rhea Ripley? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes