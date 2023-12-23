29-year-old WWE Superstar loses first match in 26 weeks on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar just lost his first match in 26 weeks on SmackDown tonight.

Carmelo Hayes has been a mainstay in NXT ever since his debut a couple of years ago. His impressive in-ring skills saw him rise through the ranks and capture the NXT North American Championship.

After two successful reigns as North American Champion, Hayes reached the pinnacle of his career when he finally won the NXT Championship. His accolades and accomplishments made him the perfect choice to represent NXT in the United States Championship No 1 Contender tournament on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes faced Grayson Waller in the first round of the tournament last week on SmackDown. After a win, Hayes advanced to the next round against Kevin Owens.

Their match took place tonight on the blue brand. Both men put on a competitive showing, but it was Owens who got the better of the former NXT Champion tonight. This was also Hayes' first loss on the main roster in 26 weeks. His last loss on the main roster came against Finn Balor on RAW earlier this year.

With this win, Kevin Owens will advance to the finals of the tournament where he will face the winner of Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley match?

