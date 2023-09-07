29-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim following RAW loss

Losing is a part of a WWE Superstar's career and it should not deter them from making progress. That seemed to be Zoey Stark's mindset, following her loss to Shayna Baszler on Raw.

Stark was Trish Stratus' protege during the Hall of Famer's feud with Becky Lynch. However, their partnership ended at Payback, after Stratus lost to Lynch in a Steel Cage match. Stark put Stratus to sleep with her Z-360 finisher after the match.

In her first match without the guidance of Trish, Stark failed against Baszler, who put her to sleep for the win. After the match, Stark earned Baszler's respect, and the two seemingly formed an alliance, which could be bad news for the women's tag team division.

Stark also remained confident despite the loss, and called herself the future, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The future #SuperStark," Stark wrote.

At 29 years old, Zoey Stark is an up-and-coming superstar and it seems like she has a good future. She continues to improve on her mic work and the crowd is slowly reacting to her moves. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her in the next few months.

WWE officials high on Zoey Stark

According to Fightful Select (h/t Wrestling Headlines), several top officials such as Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been very impressed with Zoey Stark's work since she got called up to the main roster.

Stark also received high praise from people she worked with on television, as well as people backstage, for her performances since her call-up to the main roster. Officials were also happy with how she battled back from a knee injury last year, and returned without a hitch.

The 29-year-old appeared at the 2023 Royal Rumble, and the decision to call her up was made around March. She was eventually called up as part of the 2023 WWE Draft in May.

