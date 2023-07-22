29-year-old WWE Superstar's eight-month undefeated streak comes to an end on SmackDown

The United States Championship invitational match took over this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Rey Mysterio was able to pin Cameron Grimes to progress to face his own teammate Santo Escobar one-on-one next week.

Grimes has been on something of a run since his promotion to the main roster earlier this year. He had not lost a match since November 2022, so this was a huge blow for him to be the man pinned as part of a bout that also included Sheamus and LA Knight.

Many fans believed Knight would pick up the win given his recent increase in popularity. But it wasn't meant to be, since Mysterio was able to fight off United States Champion Austin Theory's interference to pick up the victory.

In recent weeks Grimes has defeated Rick Boogs, Ashante Adonis and Baron Corbin after losing to Joe Gacy back in NXT last year. Grimes is someone that WWE is looking to push on the blue brand, so there is a hope that he will be back to winning ways next week on SmackDown.

