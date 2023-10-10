29-year-old WWE Superstar sends a one-word message to current Bullet Club member

The Bullet Club has undergone major changes in 2023. Under the leadership of David Finlay, several top names have joined the faction, including Drilla Moloney, formerly known as Dan Moloney.

Taking to Twitter/X, WWE star Butch, also known as Pete Dunne, reposted a video of Moloney following NJPW's Destruction in Ryogoku. Moloney and Clark Connors successfully defended the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Kevin Knight and Kushida at the show.

Butch reacted to a clip of Moloney hitting Kushida with a brutal move during their match. In reaction, the 29-year-old sent out a one-word tweet:

"d r i l l a," wrote Butch.

Butch is currently a member of the Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Tyler Bate recently accompanied him. Bate and Butch were stablemates in British Strong Style

Drilla Moloney joined the Bullet Club at Dominion

At the NJPW Dominion 6.4 pay-per-view, Drilla Moloney became the newest member of the Bullet Club. At the show, he betrayed his former faction, the United Empire.

Moloney is a former WWE star who, during his time in the company, mainly competed under the NXT UK brand and participated in the inaugural UK Championship tournament. His time with WWE ended in 2021.

At Dominion, Moloney accompanied TJP and Francesco Akira during their IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship Match against Kushida and Kevin Knight. While TJP and Akira did win the match, the evening didn't end on a happy note for the duo.

Post-match, Bullet Club member Clark Connors came down the ring and challenged for TJP and Akira's championships. Much to everyone's shock, the BC member revealed that his new tag team partner was Moloney, who blindsided both United Empire members.

Connors and Moloney are in their first reign as the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions.

