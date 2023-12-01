29-year-old star officially released by WWE

It was revealed by McKenzie Mitchell herself on Twitter earlier today that she had been released by WWE.

Mitchell is best known as the backstage interviewer for NXT and recently married fellow WWE star Vic Joseph after the couple met whilst working together in the company.

Mitchell seems sober since her release and made it clear that she had lived the dream, met her husband, moved across the country as part of her job for the past few years, and remains optimistic for the future.

"Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt(a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”

Mitchell was a popular star on Instagram and is expected to still be around the company because her husband is still employed by WWE.

Several stars have reacted to her departure from the company including Jessika Carr and Cora Jade, and many seemed to echo how shocked they are that she had been released by the company.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes McKenzie Mitchell the best of luck in her future endeavors.

