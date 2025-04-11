2x WWE Champion's incredible 16-year streak will end at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 takes place next weekend, which means that WWE has just two episodes of SmackDown and one edition of RAW to be able to announce any additional matches for the PLE. Recent news is that Nights One and Two will be nine hours combined, which means that the cards could have some last-minute additions.

One star who will be hoping he gets added to the show despite not having any current storylines is The Miz. The former two-time WWE Champion has been booked for every Show of Shows since WrestleMania 24 and could now miss the first 'Mania of his career due to creative decisions.

Of course, The Miz was booked for WrestleMania 36, but was injured and forced to withdraw from the show, which was otherwise dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miz has been part of a storyline with Carmelo Hayes in recent weeks and call themselves 'Melo Don't Miz.' It seems that the two men have become a popular team, but not enough to be added to WrestleMania 41, since it will be Motor City Machine Guns who challenge the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Will The Miz be a part of WWE WrestleMania 41?

The Miz will likely make the trip to Las Vegas even if he isn't booked for the show, so that he can be part of WrestleMania week and make appearances. That being said, it could be his last one.

The A-Lister's current contract with the Stamford-based promotion likely runs out this year, and there has been no update on him re-signing.

It's unclear if he wants to leave or retire at this point in his career, at 44 he isn't being used as much as he would like on the SmackDown brand. It could be an interesting few months for The Miz and his future with the Stamford-based promotion.

