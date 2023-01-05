"3 belt reigns" - Wrestling fans demand a dream match between Roman Reigns and a current top champion

Wrestling fans on social media have expressed their desire to witness a match between Roman Reigns and Gunther.

The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Gunther, meanwhile, is the current Intercontinental Champion. Taking to Twitter, user @reigns_era suggested the idea of a dream match between both hard-hitting superstars.

In response, a portion of fans backed The Undisputed Universal Champion to 'smash' the Intercontinental Champion. However, others believe that Reigns isn't ready to take Gunther's brutal chops.

One Twitter user also suggested the idea of Reigns holding three championships simultaneously, as he could capture the Intercontinental Championship by beating The Ring General.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

janmejay JB @JanmejayJb @reigns_era Roman use only 2 move & 1 spear ., Then job done @reigns_era Roman use only 2 move & 1 spear ., Then job done ✅

Shawn_Forbes_FCB_WWE @Shawn_FCB_WWE

The storyline would be great @reigns_era Roman ain't taking those chopsThe storyline would be great @reigns_era Roman ain't taking those chops 😂The storyline would be great

Issachar🗡️ @IssacharOkwir @reigns_era Ganther will receive the beating of his life on that day @reigns_era Ganther will receive the beating of his life on that day

Vince Russo doesn't want Roman Reigns to face Kevin Owens again

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have a lot of history with each other. The Head of The Table has already defended his Universal Championship once against his arch-rival.

In recent months, WWE has once again hyped up the feud between Owens and Reigns. The Prizefighter could potentially challenge for both world titles, but Vince Russo isn't a fan of the idea.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said:

"Doesn't it make sense to you, bro? If they did SmackDown, they did exactly how you said. We're going to give Owens the rub with Cena, and we're going to get Owens over and then, you know, and please, bro, Owens, and Reigns is a freaking joke, bro, if that's where they are going. But if that is where they are going, you wouldn't give Owens another victory here?"

Owens crossed paths with The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Unfortunately, for him, an unlikely source of alliance between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso cost Owens' team the match.

However, the former Universal Champion did get one over Roman Reigns by beating him and Zayn on the final episode of SmackDown in a tag team match with the help of John Cena.

Would you like to see Gunther vs. Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes