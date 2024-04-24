3 major WWE main roster factions return to NXT for Spring Breakin' Night One

3 major WWE main roster stars made an appearance tonight on NXT Spring Breakin' Night One.

JD McDonagh, Creed Brothers, and New Catch Republic all showed up for WWE NXT Spring Breakin' to watch the highly anticipated main event. NXT Spring Breakin' takes place tonight and features some exciting matches. One of the most talked about matches is the WWE NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams. Trick even put his career on the line for this match.

The excitement around this match saw many main roster stars show up for the show. Creed Brothers, along with Ivy Nile, were interviewed early in the night and they picked Trick Williams to win the NXT Championship. Later in the show, JD McDonagh was interviewed and he mentioned that to beat Ilja Dragunov, Trick will have to hospitalize him. He then said that Trick doesn't have it in him and will retire tonight. New Catch Republic then walked in after JD left and they believed that Williams will be able to defeat The Mad Dragon tonight.

It will be interesting to see if Trick Williams will be able to to defeat Ilja Dragunov tonight or if his career will come to a screetching halt at the hands of The Czar.

