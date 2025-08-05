  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • 3 Mysterious Masked WWE Superstars Show Up to Interrupt Dominik Mysterio's Match

3 Mysterious Masked WWE Superstars Show Up to Interrupt Dominik Mysterio's Match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:52 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the IC Champion (Image via WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio is the IC Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio competed against Dragon Lee in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Three masked wrestlers showed up and cost the LWO member the match.

Ad

Lee wiped out Dirty Dom with a suicide dive and hit him with several punches on the floor. He continued punching the heel inside the ring and hit him with a dropkick in the corner. Dominik stunned his opponent using the ropes and hit a big chop. The IC Champion hit Dragon Lee with a slingshot somersault senton and went for the 619, but Lee escaped.

Dominik Mysterio spiked Dragon Lee with a DDT on the apron, and the latter planted him with a powerbomb. Three different El Grande Americanos appeared, with one attacking Dragon Lee while the referee was distracted. Although there has been speculation on the internet about who might be behind the masks, none of their identities have been confirmed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dominik Mysterio hit Lee with his boot and picked up the win. Mysterio tried to hit the LWO member with the boot again after the match, but AJ Styles came out to make the save. He attacked Dirty Dom, and the latter bailed. Styles then helped Dragon Lee get to his feet.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications