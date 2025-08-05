3 Mysterious Masked WWE Superstars Show Up to Interrupt Dominik Mysterio's Match

Dominik Mysterio competed against Dragon Lee in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Three masked wrestlers showed up and cost the LWO member the match.Lee wiped out Dirty Dom with a suicide dive and hit him with several punches on the floor. He continued punching the heel inside the ring and hit him with a dropkick in the corner. Dominik stunned his opponent using the ropes and hit a big chop. The IC Champion hit Dragon Lee with a slingshot somersault senton and went for the 619, but Lee escaped.Dominik Mysterio spiked Dragon Lee with a DDT on the apron, and the latter planted him with a powerbomb. Three different El Grande Americanos appeared, with one attacking Dragon Lee while the referee was distracted. Although there has been speculation on the internet about who might be behind the masks, none of their identities have been confirmed.Dominik Mysterio hit Lee with his boot and picked up the win. Mysterio tried to hit the LWO member with the boot again after the match, but AJ Styles came out to make the save. He attacked Dirty Dom, and the latter bailed. Styles then helped Dragon Lee get to his feet.