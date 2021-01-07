3 Reasons why Jay White should sign with WWE and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White failed to fulfill his quest to become a double champion. In a thrilling main event against Kota Ibushi, "Switchblade" came agonizingly close to winning both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. But he ultimately lost the match.

Many fans were surprised by Jay White's post-match comments. Backstage at the Tokyo Dome, White claimed that NJPW New Year Dash!! would be his last outing. "Maybe my time should be spent somewhere else," said White. "After New Year Dash, that's it." Here, White clearly hinted that his future as a professional wrestler might take him elsewhere.

Given the history of the Bullet Club at New Years Dash!!, many fans even expected a major angle at the show. Instead, the only takeaway regarding the group was that White lost another match. This time, he was pinned in a 10-man tag team match between Bullet Club and CHAOS.

After the contest, "Switchblade" was carried to the back, and his fellow Bullet Club members also left the arena. As it currently stands, NJPW hasn't cleared the air regarding Jay White's future.

If "Switchblade" is indeed done with NJPW after tonight, don't be surprised if WWE comes knocking at his door. White has a compelling character, and he could thrive in Vince McMahon's company. But there are also a few obstacles to a potential connection between the two.

Here's a look at the reasons why Jay White should, and shouldn't, sign with WWE.

#3. Why Jay White should sign with WWE - he would be an instant hit with the western audience

Jay White in NJPW

Advertisement

In the past, Jay White has worked in the United States when he was sent on an excursion to Ring of Honor by NJPW. White has also worked in the country during New Japan's previous shows overseas. "Switchblade" has worked with some of the best talents in the world. Given how quickly he has developed his in-ring skills, White would undoubtedly be an instant hit with the western audience.

JAY WHITE makes his ROH debut vs KAMAITACHI - #ROH National TV Taping in Concord, NC TONIGHT 6p Bell Time pic.twitter.com/uB5mr04wgf — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 25, 2016

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has absolutely mastered the art of working a crowd, and he could easily do it as a WWE Superstar. White is quite possibly the best heel in the business. At the very least, he's on the same level as MJF and Roman Reigns.