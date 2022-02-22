"Not wanting to be seen" - 3-time Champion claims that he preferred avoiding Vince McMahon during backstage meetings

Scotty 2 Hotty has admitted that he mostly preferred to sit in the back row during Vince McMahon's backstage meetings at the WWE Performance Center.

A former in-ring performer, Scotty 2 Hotty transitioned himself into the role of a trainer at the Performance Center. The veteran performer, who had been a mainstay in WWE, reportedly asked for his release in November 2021.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Scotty 2 Hotty claimed that he was generally the type of person who liked to sit in the back row during meetings, as he didn't want to get spotted. Hotty eventually did decide to sit in the front row and ask Vince McMahon a question. He stated the following:

"So, he [Vince McMahon] came to the Performance Center one time the whole time I was there. I was always the guy in the talent meetings, or any meeting in life, I would sit in the back row not wanting to be seen. He gave a speech and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna sit in the front row and I’m gonna be the first one to ask a question because I feel like I have a legitimate question.’ [Because we’re] always going out doing these tryouts for all these athletes they’re hiring. - Scotty 2 Hotty said.

Check out Scotty 2 Hotty's interview with Fightful below:

Scotty 2 Hotty revealed in January why he asked for his release from Vince McMahon's company

In the aftermath of his departure from WWE, Scotty 2 Hotty told Chris Van Vliet in an interview that WWE's mass releases eventually took a big toll on him.

During the final years with WWE, Scotty 2 Hotty developed quite the relationship with the younger WWE prospects, while helping them as a trainer for NXT. He also explained how some of his students were also let go by WWE at the time. The former two-time Tag Team Champion said the following:

"Once the pandemic happened and all the releases started happening, I think the releases took a big toll on me. You create these relationships with people, and you see them get released, and you find out with everyone else when they come up on Twitter. My buddy in Nashville texted me, 'Oh, the releases are happening again,' so then I jump on Twitter, and I see somebody released that was in my class. That's how I am finding out, and this is not cool." - said Scotty 2 Hotty.

What do you make of Scotty 2 Hotty's comments regarding his Performance Center meetings involving Vince McMahon?

