"A combination of all three" - 3-time champion claims that it was Triple H who came up with the name for his tag team in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins has stated that it was Triple H who selected the name for his tag team with Montez Ford, The Street Profits.

Dawkins and Ford have been together since their NXT days and have already faced some of the best tag teams in WWE, including The Undisputed Era, RK-Bro, and The Usos.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dawkins revealed that they were provided with several options while choosing the name for their tag team. The three-time tag team champion added that Triple H was the one who named them 'Street Profits'. The WWE star said:

"It was a combination of all three in a way. We had like a bunch of names sent in and uh this was this is a Triple H decision. You know, in NXT obviously at the time. Shout out to Triple H, but now he was just like, uh, he's like, 'Hey look, here's some, here's the names' and we look and we were like, 'Alright, think the best one looks like Street Profits' and he was like, 'huh, you know I was thinking the same thing,' and I was like, 'Well alright, let's go with that.'" (9:38-10:10)

WWE star Angelo Dawkins praised The Usos ahead of their huge match at Money in the Bank

Dawkins also broke character to praise his and Street Profits' arch-rival, The Usos.

During the same interview, Dawkins mentioned that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have been on top of their game for years and even praised their rivalry with The New Day. He detailed the relationship that he shared with The Usos earlier and how they've turned rivals now.

Dawkins said:

"I mean look, they are second to none, they are definitely at the top of their game. Them and The New Day, even while we were in NXT, The Usos were a team that we were watching. You know back when they were cooler, you know what I'm saying? They were a little okay to be around for a minute. They were like talking to us while we were at NXT and they were like, 'Hey man, when y'all are gonna come up dawg? You already know, everybody already talking about what these matches are gonna be like'. But now they got a little, you know what I'm saying? Some bu*****e and stuff. We gonna punch them on the face on Saturday but nah man, they've been at the top of their game for years man and their rivalry with New Day was unmatched. But to be considered a rival to them, now it's awesome."

