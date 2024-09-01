3-time champion says he has a problem with CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match last night at WWE Bash in Berlin. Ahead of Monday Night RAW, another former champion disclosed that he has a problem with The Best in the World.

The superstar in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member was Punk's first opponent after the latter's return to the Stamford-based company. The Best in the World defeated the three-time champion at a Madison Square Garden live event in December 2023. He also beat him again at another live event a few days later.

In a recent appearance on Gorilla Position, Dominik threw away a CM Punk cap that was on set. When asked if he had a problem with The Best in the World, the 27-year-old confirmed he does:

"[Have you got a problem with CM Punk?] I mean who doesn't have a problem with CM Punk?" Dominik said.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan lost at WWE Bash in Berlin

While CM Punk left the German capital with a victory over his fierce rival, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio and his on-screen girlfriend, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, failed to get a victory at Bash in Berlin.

The two lovers squared off against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Despite The Judgment Day's interference to help Dirty Dom and the Women's World Champion, The Terror Twins emerged victorious.

After her and Priest's victory last night, The Eradicator took to Twitter/X to comment on a photo of WWE fans raising a sign dedicated to her behind Dominik and Morgan's backs:

"Always on TOP!" Ripley wrote.

Following their defeat at Bash in Berlin, it would be interesting to see in what direction the self-proclaimed best couple in WWE would go and whether Dominik would pick a fight with CM Punk.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

