"Is this really necessary?" - 3-time champion sends a message to WWE after taking brutal RKO from Randy Orton

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Alpha Academy lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to Randy Orton and Riddle. In the aftermath of Chad Gable and Otis' loss, Gable took to Twitter to send a message to WWE.

This week's RAW featured a huge Triple Threat Match between RK-Bro, Alpha Academy, and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins. Riddle went on to pin Gable as he and Orton became two-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

During the match, Orton hit an incredible RKO on Chad Gable, catching him mid-air as he tried to execute a Moonsault. Taking to Twitter, WWE posted a clip of Orton's RKO from different angles, which caught the attention of the now-former RAW Tag Team Champion.

"O RLY? Again? Multiple angles? Is this really necessary?" wrote Gable in his message to WWE.

Check out Chad Gable's response on Twitter after WWE posted a clip of him being the victim of an RKO on RAW:

The loss for Alpha Academy meant that their reign as RAW Tag Team Champions came to an end after just 56 days. The team of Otis and Gable have been a solid addition to WWE's tag team division and have also put together some incredible matches over the past few months.

The duo won the RAW Tag Team Titles in the first place by beating RK-Bro on an episode of Monday Night RAW in early 2022. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, it now remains to be seen if WWE has any plans in store for the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Randy Orton and Riddle will be heading into WrestleMania 38 as the RAW Tag Team Champions

Over the course of the past few months, the WWE Universe has questioned the longevity of the Riddle-Randy Orton alliance.

As of now though, it looks like the duo won't split anytime soon. Orton and Riddle are now preparing to enter the Show Of Show with the RAW Tag Team Championships around their waist. However, WWE is yet to confirm a match for the newly crowned RAW Tag Team Champions for WrestleMania 38.

At SummerSlam 2021, the duo of Orton and Riddle won the RAW Tag Titles for the very first time when they defeated the pairing of AJ Styles and Omos. RK-Bro went on to enjoy a reign that lasted more than 100 days.

