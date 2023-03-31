3-time champion thinks WWE should bring the Evolution premium live event

Pro wrestling veteran Natalya is optimistic that WWE will hold another Evolution premium live event.

The inaugural and only all-women event took place in October 2018 and featured over 50 female superstars from the past and present. The show was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship, which The Baddest Woman on the Planet won. It also featured Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title in a Last Woman Standing match.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Natalya spoke candidly about how important it is for WWE to hold another Evolution premium live event, stating that many women in the company deserve a chance to shine.

"Yes, I absolutely think there's another Evolution pay-per-view. I think that there's too many talented women in WWE to not have that happen. I think about the women that I've got my eye on like Tiffany Stratton, Sol Ruca, I think about Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Kacy Catanzaro."

She continued:

"There's just so many women in NXT and on the main roster, women that don't always get their flowers like Dana Brooke, Piper Niven, Aliyah, Xia Li. There's so many women that deserve a chance to shine and something like Evolution would be huge for them." [1:26-2:07]

WWE Hall of Famer Lita also thinks Evolution should make a return

The Evolution event featured women from the main roster, NXT, and retired legends. Kairi Sane collided with Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship. Nia Jax won a 20-woman Battle Royal to earn a women's title opportunity, and Toni Storm won the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Many fans have called for the event to return, but it's currently unknown whether the company will hold another Evolution show. Last October, Lita shared throwback photos from the event on the fourth anniversary of the show with the caption:

"Evolution 2 anyone?"

Natalya and Lita are set to compete at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, which will be held in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Hall of Famer will team up with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL. Meanwhile, the Queen of Harts and Shotzi will participate in a Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way tag match.

