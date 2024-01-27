3-time champion will win the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match tonight, predicts Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed believes that a former RAW Women's Champion could win the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match.

The champion in question is Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force returned to WWE last year after nearly two years of absence. She has since solidified her reputation as a dominant force on Monday Night RAW. The 39-year-old is scheduled to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match tonight against 29 other superstars for a Women's Title shot at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co ahead of Royal Rumble, Bronson Reed was asked for his pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. He chose Jax.

"[If you had to pick a winner for the Women's Royal Rumble, who would that be?] Nia Jax. [Nia?] Yeah, she's a scary individual and I don't think anyone's gonna be able to throw her over the top rope either," he said.

The RAW star added:

"[But Becky stated that nobody in the locker room likes her. Don't you think everybody's gonna just try to throw her over as soon as she comes in the ring?] I mean that does happen a lot to a lot of the larger individuals that get in there but I feel like she could throw some headbutts, throw some fists. You see, I've seen her punch people. I'm telling you, I feel like she could sort out whoever's in the ring and last the whole way through," he said. [From 02:18 to 02:47]

Bronson Reed seemingly confirmed his participation in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

Bronson Reed seemingly confirmed his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble match tonight during the same interview.

The 35-year-old WWE star was asked if he was ready and whether fans should anticipate his entrance into the Royal Rumble. He claimed he was always prepared and seemingly revealed he would be in the historic match.

"[Does that mean we're not ready for the Royal Rumble this weekend? I'm always ready. Always ready. [So, we're anticipating to see you walk in.] Of course. You gotta, come on, how could you not put someone like me in the Royal Rumble?" [From 00:24 to 00:34]

Reed claimed during the interview that he expects to win the Royal Rumble. Several other WWE Superstars have previously declared for the historic match, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Gunther.

