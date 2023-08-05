3-time champion in WWE wants to get a definitive win over AJ Styles

The WWE Universe finally got to witness AJ Styles in action when he debuted for the company in a shocking fashion at Royal Rumble 2016. The Phenomenal One has been with the company ever since and many stars have aimed to get a win over him, including former North American Champion Ricochet.

Earlier this year, Ricochet started to feud with Logan Paul after The Maverick returned to WWE. The two had a scary spot at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which was the foundation of their conflict. The two are set to face each other at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Speaking on Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, Ricochet spoke about WWE having the best roster in the world with superstars such as AJ Styles. During the same conversation, The One and Only mentioned how he wants to get a definitive win over The Phenomenal One in the company. Check it out:

"So for me, there's nobody better than AJ Styles and I'm still yet to get that definitive win over AJ Styles. So until I can get that definitive win, I can barely even say that, but like it doesn't get any better than AJ Styles." (From 20:13 to 20:25)

AJ Styles was the one to end Ricochet's run as champion on WWE's main roster

In 2019, Ricochet was amongst the few NXT stars who transitioned to the main roster following WrestleMania 35. The One and Only found a home on Monday Night RAW and worked in the mid-card division.

He soon feuded with Samoa Joe on the brand, who was the United States Champion at the time. Ricochet won his first title on the main roster when he beat Joe for the US title at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Unfortunately, Ricochet's title reign ended when he faced AJ Styles along with The O.C. The Phenomenal One beat him for the title at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 and ended his reign in less than three weeks.

The two stars faced each other in a rematch at the Biggest Party of The Summer. However, Styles was able to successfully beat Ricochet and the two stars ended their feud.

