3-Time champions set to have an appearance change after 7 years to become potential Bobby Lashley faction members

Bobby Lashley looks like he has something in the works on SmackDown. Although fans haven't seen much of him since he lost to AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Title tournament, they can expect big things to come soon. This week, he helped his potential faction members to have a new appearance.

A couple of weeks ago, the two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley greeted The Street Profits, teasing a new faction. Last week, he had two more potential faction members in NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and his partner Trick Williams.

This week on SmackDown, he was backstage drinking with the three-time tag team champions The Street Profits and emphasized that they dress better, gifting them with an array of suits to choose from.

The Street Profits have always dressed more casually since their debut in the company in 2016, with Montez Ford pointing out that Angelo Dawkins needs the change more than him. Regardless, they both seem to be set for an appearance change as they continue to tease joining Lashley.

Lashley even mentioned that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, who he spoke to last week, were full of praise for The Street Profits.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out for Bobby Lashley, as he is yet to have his first proper feud on SmackDown since being drafted to the brand earlier this year.

