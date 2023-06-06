3-time UFC Champion expresses interest in potentially joining WWE

WWE stars have often crossed over to different areas of sports to conquer the division, such as Brock Lesnar going to UFC after his first run with the company. Recently, current UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes spoke about possibly joining the Stanford-based promotion after retiring from MMA.

Last year, Amanda Nunes won the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship from Julianna Peña at UFC 277. Before this, she won the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship at UFC 232. Nunes is currently a double belt holder in the organization.

Over the past year, several stars have made their way to sports entertainment after retiring from UFC. Speaking on New York Post, Nunes talked about the possibility of joining Vince McMahon's company after retiring from the Octagon.

"If the contract is amazing, why not?" she asked. "What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways." [H/T - New York Post]

It will be interesting to see if the company can provide Nunes with a contract of her liking to make her switch to wrestling in the near future.

Two former UFC stars successfully defended their championships on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler entered the women's tag team division to conquer and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time.

After WrestleMania 39, the two were scheduled to go after the champions as they won the Women's Fatal-Four-Way showcase match at the Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

Unfortunately, the two were sidelined with injuries and returned after weeks to reclaim their title match. The two won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago after defeating three other teams.

On the latest episode of RAW, the two successfully defended their titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who were recently drafted to the red brand. It will be interesting to see what the two do next on the red brand.

