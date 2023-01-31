3-time women's champion claims the real reason Seth Rollins married Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Multi-time women's champion Bayley claimed that the real reason Seth Rollins married Becky Lynch was because he "knocked her up."

Becky Lynch and Bayley have been feuding for several weeks. It all started at on the RAW after SummerSlam when Damage CTRL attacked Lynch. The Man returned just ahead of Survivor Series and have been at loggerheads with Bayley since.

A steel cage match was announced for RAW 30. However, Becky Lynch was taken out on her way to the ring, and the match was canceled. Even at the Royal Rumble, Lynch eliminated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY before Bayley eliminated The Man.

On the latest episode of RAW, Bayley came out and started by saying that she is done with Lynch since she beat her.

Lynch then came out and stated that Bayley has been doing everything she can to avoid facing her. Bayley didn't hold back as she called the former RAW Women's Champion "overrated," calling her by her first name, Rebecca.

The feud took a personal turn when the former women's champion claimed that Seth Rollins only married Lynch because he "knocked her up."

Lynch then challenged Bayley to another steel cage match next week on RAW, which the Role Model denied. The former women's champion then went backstage and dragged out Dakota Kai.

Bayley finally accepted her challenge after The Man threatened to break Kai's leg.

The two women will get a chance to settle their scores inside a steel cage next week. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

