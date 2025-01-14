3-time World Champion would love to revisit popular feud with CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk has a vision for 2025, and he's set to compete at WWE Royal Rumble in 2025 for a shot to headline WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy stated he's interested in revisiting his popular feud with The Second City Saint.

In 2009, CM Punk and Jeff Hardy were in a heated feud that blurred the line between fiction and reality in different instances. The storyline was one of the most talked about in the industry, and fans have fondly looked back on it as a highlight of both Punk's and Hardy's careers in WWE.

Recently, Jeff Hardy spoke about wanting to retire CM Punk and enter the WWE Hall of Fame. The statement created some buzz, and Hardy did some explaining. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE and two-time World Heavyweight Champion clarified what he meant in the previous interview.

More importantly, he wants to revisit his past feud with The Second City City and expected them to cross paths in AEW, which didn't happen. Interestingly, he also spoke about a role reversal if the feud happens.

"But yeah, the reality is it could happen because our feud, I still get so many compliments on that with people that are adults now. ‘Oh man, you and Punk, the feud was amazing.’ So even in AEW I felt like there was a moment for me and Punk, at least just some kind of face off or uncomfortable like us running in each other in the backstage or something," Hardy said.

He added:

"But we never got to do that. But ultimately, I would love to revisit that feud in some way, and who knows. CM Punk is such a superpower in the pro wrestling game, but if Jeff Hardy getting sober made him like an a**hole. I mean, come on, heel Jeff Hardy against the one and only popular CM Punk. I feel like that’s completely possible," Hardy explained. [H/T - CVV]

Jeff Hardy left WWE after losing to CM Punk in 2009

The feud between The Charismatic Enigma and The Second City Saint started when CM Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Jeff Hardy to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Extreme Rules in 2009.

In the coming months, both exchanged victories and the prestigious title before they ended their feud on SmackDown. In their final encounter, Punk defeated Hardy in a Steel Cage match, which was Jeff Hardy's final match for WWE at the time.

A few years later, Hardy returned with his brother and had a decent run before they both left the promotion in 2021.

