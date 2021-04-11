3-time WWE Champion comments on Sasha Banks' winless record at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made history at WrestleMania 37, as they main evented Night One of this year's Show Of Shows.

It was a great match, capped off with a special moment in the end. Belair defeated Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Several WWE Superstars, past and present, tweeted their admiration for the match and both women.

One of the biggest names to do so was WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. He said that it was a huge moment for WWE and Women's wrestling in general.

The three-time WWE Champion showed his love for both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in his tweet.

"THAT WAS SPECIAL! A HUGE moment for @WWE and #WomensWrestling. CONGRATULATIONS @BiancaBelairWWE @SashaBanksWWE STILL #TheBoss - an amazing athlete, artist and architect," said Mick Foley in his tweet.

He received a reply from a fan of The Legit Boss, who was concerned about her winless record at WrestleMania.

Foley responded to the tweet, telling the fan that a WWE Superstar doesn't need to win in order to have a WrestleMania moment.

He also gave an example from his own career and said that his greatest moment at the Show Of Shows was against Edge in a losing cause.

"Not at all. Some of the very best #WrestleMania moments come in losing efforts. I should know; I had my #Mania moment in a loss to @EdgeRatedR. @SashaBanksWWE was #TheBoss in a #Wrestlemania show stealer. It doesn’t get any better than that!" said Foley in his response to the fan.

Not at all. Some of the very best #WrestleMania moments come in losing efforts.



Mick Foley's record on the Show of Shows wasn't the greatest, but he did have some incredible WrestleMania moments.

His biggest spotlight came in a Hardcore Match against Edge at WrestleMania 22, where the Rated-R Superstar speared him through a flaming table.

Sasha Banks is 0-5 in WrestleMania matches

Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32.

Not counting her Kickoff Show appearance at WrestleMania 34, Sasha Banks has lost five straight matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This is quite a peculiar record for a star as big as her.

The Legit Boss made her WrestleMania debut in 2016, facing off against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the newly reinstated WWE Women's Championship. Sasha Banks then proceeded to lose multi-woman title matches at WrestleMania 33, 34, and 36.

Despite extending her losing streak at the Show of Shows, it seems like she did earn a WrestleMania moment by being part of a historic main event.

Look at Sasha Banks struggling to hide her joy while selling at ringside as Bianca Belair celebrated her victory in the ring. The smile says it all.



Amazing. ❤️pic.twitter.com/y8zMmH4LJc — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 11, 2021

Hopefully, WWE puts this right and gives Sasha Banks a victory at WrestleMania 38.

What did you think of the main event of WrestleMania Night One? Let us know in the comments section below!