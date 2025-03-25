3-time WWE champion demands next title match from Lyra Valkyria

Last night's episode of RAW saw Lyra Valkyria successfully defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship. The Irish superstar took on Raquel Rodriguez in what was a hard-fought match. However, it looks like she will have no time to rest, as a three-time WWE champion has already demanded the next title match.

The three-time WWE champion here is none other than Natalya. The 42-year-old veteran has a Divas Championship, a SmackDown Women's Championship, and a Women's Tag Team Championship. Now, she is looking to add the IC title to that list.

Following the match, WWE posted an interview with Lyra Valkyria on social media. There, Valkyria talked about how the crowd in Glasgow was electric and how tough Raquel Rodriguez was as an opponent. She then spoke about how it was another successful title defense for herself and wondered, "What's next?"

Well, it would seem Natalya wants to be "what's next." The Queen of Harts responded to the tweet with a simple message, clarifying that she wants a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"ME," tweeted Natalya.

It will be interesting to see how Lyra Valkyria responds to this straightforward challenge. Natalya would certainly make for a worthy opponent, but only time will tell how things unfold.

Bayley came to the rescue of Lyra Valkyria on RAW

Natalya isn't the only WWE veteran who will be considered a potential opponent for Lyra Valkyria. The Role Model, Bayley is also a strong contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This is especially true after what happened last night on RAW.

Following her win over Raquel Rodriguez, Valkyria was attacked by The Judgement Day. She was being ganged up on by Big Maim Cool and Liv Morgan before Bayley came out to save the day. With her help, Valkyria could fight off both Rodriguez and Morgan.

With this in mind, perhaps Valkyria will feel obligated to give Bayley an opportunity for the title. Either way, there is a lot to consider for Valkyria and WWE, especially with WrestleMania 41 just around the corner.

