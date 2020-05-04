3-time WWE Champion ignored Vince McMahon's warning seconds before his match

Vince McMahon

Mick Foley has revealed that he completely ignored Vince McMahon’s instruction not to use thumbtacks in his WWE Royal Rumble 2000 match against Triple H.

The latest ‘WWE Untold’ episode on the WWE Network gave an insight into the legendary feud between Foley and Triple H in early 2000, which included a Street Fight at that year’s Royal Rumble.

The match featured lots of memorable moments, notably when Foley took nasty landings onto the set of thumbtacks that he pulled out from underneath the ring.

Recalling the decision to use the tacks, the three-time WWE Champion said he received a warning from his boss just seconds before the match.

“The last words Mr. McMahon said to me before I stepped through the curtain were, ‘No thumbtacks.’”

