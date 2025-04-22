  • home icon
  • 3-time WWE champion makes shocking return on RAW after WrestleMania 5 years after his release

3-time WWE champion makes shocking return on RAW after WrestleMania 5 years after his release

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 22, 2025 01:58 GMT
A multi-time champion made a surprising return to WWE after five years on the WrestleMania 41 fallout episode of RAW. Rusev returned during the show and started a brawl.

The Bulgerian Brute was let go by the company in April 2020, along with numerous stars, including Zack Ryder, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, and Eric Young, due to budget cuts. He went on to sign with rival promotion AEW under the ring name Miro. During his time in the Tony Khan-led company, he held the TNT Championship and had a successful run as The Redeemer. He was released in February 2025, and rumors circulated about him returning to WWE.

The New Day won the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night One. They were involved in an in-ring segment on RAW this week and got interrupted by The Alpha Academy. Otis and Akira Tozawa were going to get a shot at the tag titles, but suddenly, the arena darkened and music played.

The fans popped, and out came the three-time WWE United States Champion. Rusev attacked Alpha Academy and locked Otis in the Accolade. RAW after WrestleMania is always filled with surprises, and this return was big.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
