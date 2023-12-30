3-time WWE champion opens up on "the hardest times" featuring IYO SKY

A former WWE champion spoke about one of the hardest moments of the year, which involved IYO SKY.

Bianca Belair has shown a lot of growth ever since she moved to the main roster. She quickly captured the RAW Women's Championship and became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history.

Bianca Belair had an incredible year in 2023. Although she lost the title, she won it back quickly. However, her happiness was short-lived as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase moments after the victory. The cash-in was successful, and she became the new WWE Women's Champion.

Since this loss, Belair has been feuding with SKY and Damage CTRL. The EST of WWE addressed one of the hardest times of the year involving the current WWE Women's Champion on tonight's special episode of SmackDown.

"You know, I’m honestly not a person that makes New Year’s resolutions because I always say I stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready. But while I’ve had a huge accomplishment by becoming the longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion, I also had one of the hardest times in 2023. I got cashed in on by IYO SKY, so my new goal this year is to go back after IYO SKY and take that WWE Women's Championship. I wanna become the champion again in 2024 and make this another great year," Belair said.

It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair can replicate her success next year as well.

